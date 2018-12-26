DWS: 'Dam levels to remain low until January'
The department says the national dam level has dropped below the 75% mark as vast parts of the country battle heatwave conditions, with temperatures topping 35 degrees Celsius in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says that dam levels are expected to remain low until next month, with significant rainfall only anticipated later in the new year.
The department says the national dam level has dropped below the 75% mark as vast parts of the country battle heatwave conditions, with temperatures topping 35 degrees Celsius in Gauteng.
Bloemhof Dam in the North West has the lowest level at 67.3%.
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau: "We are hoping that beyond January we will receive some rainfall that can be able to assist us, especially to get towards dry winter season."
