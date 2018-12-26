More than 500 striking doctors in Zimbabwe have been suspended from work for refusing to go back to their posts.

As Zimbabwe’s bond note slips in value, doctors have been in a strike for more than three weeks to demand salaries in US dollars and better, safer working conditions.

The doctors have been given until Wednesday, 26 December, to return to work, that’s after the Labour Court declared the strike illegal.

On Wednesday, most doctors defined the ultimatum and Health Service Board responded by suspending 550 junior doctors and radiographers.

State media says the suspension is for two weeks and will be without pay.

Activists have been tweeting pictures of doctors working without proper gloves and equipment in public hospitals.

Doctors went on strike on 1 December to protest pay and working conditions, but the Labour Court says doctors provide essential service and can’t strike.