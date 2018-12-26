CT communities in shock following gang-related shootings

Community leaders are planning to meet following a spate of gang-related shootings in areas including Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Community leaders are planning to meet on Wednesday following a spate of gang-related shootings in areas including Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel in recent weeks.

In the latest incident, two children were killed when they were caught in a crossfire in Valhalla Park on Christmas Eve.

That same evening, a man was gunned down in Bonteheuwel.

Two Cape Town communities have been left in shock following two separate drive-by shootings.

The first one occurred outside a spaza shop in Simon Street in Valhalla Park when men opened fire on a group of people.

Two children, aged four and six years old, were killed in the shooting.

Five more people were wounded.

Meanwhile, in Bonteheuwel, a man was shot dead and two others wounded.

Bonteheuwel resident Nadia Mayman says they've had enough of the violence: “We had relative calm in the area following the launch of the Anti-Gang unit, and all of a sudden, earlier in December, it [shootings] just started, and this is the aftermath of what we’re dealing with.”

Arrests have yet to be made for both incidents.