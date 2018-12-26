City of CT's safety depts ready for post-Christmas activities
The city's JP Smith says that traditionally thousands of people head to the beaches on Boxing Day, and there are 500 law enforcement officers on the False Bay coast and the Atlantic Seaboard.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's safety departments say that it is all systems go for Boxing Day and the new year.
The city took the media on a tour of the Transport Management Centre, where various control rooms are located.
It includes Law Enforcement, Metro Police, traffic, Shot Spotter and Neighborhood Watch.
With the festive season in full swing, officials in this control room are hard at work.
He adds there are 300 lifeguards on duty on beaches and pools.
"The first arrivals are there coming to claim their space and by this afternoon imagine the beaches will be much fuller and by this evening they will be packed."
He adds that Traffic Services are out in full force and are doing vehicle checks across the city.
"Metro Police are responding to shooting incidents, different crimes, stone-throwing at vehicles."
