Body of boy (10) recovered in PE, father still missing

The man launched a canoe with his son and a 16-year-old relative to go fishing in the waters over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a 10-year-old boy, who went missing at Beach View in Port Elizabeth, has been recovered.

His 35-year-old father is still missing at sea.

Their craft is believed to have capsized and the teenager swam to shore and alerted authorities.

The National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says they responded to several drownings on Tuesday in parts of the Western Cape: “An eight-year-old child in Mossel Bay, a 20-year-old man in Strand and the body of a 28-year-old man was recovered in Palmiet River bridge on Tuesday night. In Buffalo Bay, Knysna, a man had sadly drowned.”