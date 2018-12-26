Alcohol on CT beaches a ‘headache’ for law enforcement

Law enforcement officials in Cape Town are gearing up for a busy day at city beaches.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials in Cape Town are gearing up for a busy day at city beaches.

Boxing day and New Year’s Day normally see thousands of locals and visitors flocking to the coast.

The City says the officers will focus on enforcing by-laws and ensuring public safety at Cape Town’s beaches.

“During this time of the year, we try and get our staff to work extra hours. So, every department has some additional deliverables they must maintain. Law enforcement is very actively busy at the beaches, trying to keep the alcohol off the beaches... that’s a continuous headache,” says Mayoral committee member for safety and security, and social services JP Smith.

Earlier this week, the City of Cape Town announced it had increased law enforcement at some beaches in the evenings due to alcohol abuse and related violence.

Smith said law enforcement officers will be patrolling at some of Cape Town's most popular beaches along the False Bay coast and the Atlantic Seaboard.

1-4-1 CAMPAIGN

In a bid to get people to consume alcohol more responsibly, Pernod Ricard South Africa has launched its 1-4-1 campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage people to adopt and maintain a culture of consuming one bottle of water for every alcoholic drink.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.