Alcohol on CT beaches a ‘headache’ for law enforcement
Law enforcement officials in Cape Town are gearing up for a busy day at city beaches.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials in Cape Town are gearing up for a busy day at city beaches.
Boxing day and New Year’s Day normally see thousands of locals and visitors flocking to the coast.
The City says the officers will focus on enforcing by-laws and ensuring public safety at Cape Town’s beaches.
“During this time of the year, we try and get our staff to work extra hours. So, every department has some additional deliverables they must maintain. Law enforcement is very actively busy at the beaches, trying to keep the alcohol off the beaches... that’s a continuous headache,” says Mayoral committee member for safety and security, and social services JP Smith.
Earlier this week, the City of Cape Town announced it had increased law enforcement at some beaches in the evenings due to alcohol abuse and related violence.
Smith said law enforcement officers will be patrolling at some of Cape Town's most popular beaches along the False Bay coast and the Atlantic Seaboard.
1-4-1 CAMPAIGN
In a bid to get people to consume alcohol more responsibly, Pernod Ricard South Africa has launched its 1-4-1 campaign.
The aim of the campaign is to encourage people to adopt and maintain a culture of consuming one bottle of water for every alcoholic drink.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.