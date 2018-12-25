Popular Topics
Western Cape welcomes 58 Christmas babies

The births of these babies took place between midnight and 9am on Tuesday morning.

A file image of a newborn baby. Picture: Pixabay.com
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, 58 babies have been born across the province's government hospitals on Christmas Day so far.

The births of these babies took place between midnight and 9am on Tuesday morning.

These births include 41 boys and 17 girls and the figure is expected to increase as the day progresses.

The Western Cape Health Department's Maret Lesch says the first baby was born at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital.

"We would like to congratulate all the parents and staff for the safe delivery of all the new arrivals on Christmas Day."

