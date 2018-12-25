[WATCH] ‘Christmas is like a thunderstorm’ - Jacob Zuma’s festive message

The former president says the ‘lovely thing about Christmas is that it is compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.’

JOHANNESBURG - Following his debut on Twitter earlier this month, former President Jacob Zuma has now posted a Christmas message to the nation.

Zuma, who has used the social media platform to share his opinion about his life after retirement and legal woes, says the “lovely thing about Christmas is that it is compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.”

He says Christmas is also about creating happy memories with loved ones that will last a lifetime.

“Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It is about creating happy memories that will last a lifetime. Merry Christmas to you and you’re family.”

