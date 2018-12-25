Warning after scammers use Nathi Mthethwa’s name to ask for money from public

The minister says he has been made aware of individuals using his name as well as that of his colleagues in the African National Congress to scam members of the public of their cash.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa says he is in consultation with law enforcement authorities to ensure that those using his name and the that of other government officials to solicit money from people are put behind bars.

Mthethwa says he has been made aware of individuals using his name as well as that of his colleagues in the African National Congress to scam members of the public of their cash.

These fraudsters' modus operandi allegedly involves their contacting employees of the department to claim the minister has instructed them to demand urgent financial transactions.

The minister has urged the public to be vigilant.

Spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “They have been purporting to be given instructions by Minister Mthethwa to make a financial transaction of some kind. So, we have had a few cases reported in the past week which has prompted the warning that has been issued by the minister.”