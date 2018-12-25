Two children, 1 adult killed in separate drive-by shootings in CT
Two Cape Town communities have been left reeling following drive-by shootings on Christmas Eve that have claimed the lives of three people.
CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town communities have been left reeling following drive-by shootings on Christmas Eve that have claimed the lives of three people.
Last night, gunmen opened fire outside a spaza shop in Valhalla Park.
Two children were shot dead after being caught in the crossfire.
Five more people were wounded and hospitalised.
In a separate shooting in Bonteheuwel on the same evening, a man was gunned down and two others wounded.
Bonteheuwel resident Nadia Mayman says they've had enough.
"The community is totally sad, I can tell you that. I for one feel that we're doing so much and it seems that it is all in vain. On this auspicious day, I cannot get myself to wish people a merry Christmas in the aftermath of the two young children who were killed in Valhalla Park and the older gentleman who was killed in Jakkalsvlei last night."
Popular in Local
-
Mangaung municipality employee found dead in boot of car
-
One killed, 9 injured in Rustenburg crash
-
[WATCH] ‘Christmas is like a thunderstorm’ - Jacob Zuma’s festive message
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Makgoba: '2019 will define new South Africa'
-
JMPD hold 28 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.