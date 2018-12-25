Two children, 1 adult killed in separate drive-by shootings in CT

Two Cape Town communities have been left reeling following drive-by shootings on Christmas Eve that have claimed the lives of three people.

Last night, gunmen opened fire outside a spaza shop in Valhalla Park.

Two children were shot dead after being caught in the crossfire.

Five more people were wounded and hospitalised.

In a separate shooting in Bonteheuwel on the same evening, a man was gunned down and two others wounded.

Bonteheuwel resident Nadia Mayman says they've had enough.

"The community is totally sad, I can tell you that. I for one feel that we're doing so much and it seems that it is all in vain. On this auspicious day, I cannot get myself to wish people a merry Christmas in the aftermath of the two young children who were killed in Valhalla Park and the older gentleman who was killed in Jakkalsvlei last night."