Turkey vows no slowdown in fight against IS after US pullout from Syria
President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed concerns that the withdrawal ordered by US President Donald Trump would allow Islamic State to regain territory.
ISTANBUL - Turkey vowed on Monday that the fight against Islamic State would not be slowed by the US withdrawal from Syria, where Ankara-backed rebels reinforced their positions around the potential flashpoint town of Manbij.
Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed concerns that the withdrawal ordered by US President Donald Trump would allow Islamic State to regain territory.
“As part of the global coalition to defeat ISIS, we would like to express again that we will not allow such a thing to happen on Syrian soil, Iraqi soil or Turkish soil,” Kalin told a news conference.
He added that there would be no disruption or slowdown of the fight against the militant group.
Erdogan and Trump agreed in a phone call on Sunday to establish military and diplomatic coordination to prevent a power vacuum from developing as the United States withdraws.
A committee of US military officials will visit Turkey this week to discuss the details of the pullout with their counterparts, Kalin said, adding that Turkey would also increase coordination with Russia in Syria.
In Washington, Pentagon spokeswoman Heather Babb confirmed there would be meetings in Turkey this week. She said the two countries were “coordinating actively on all issues affecting both Turkish security and the situation in Northeast Syria,” but declined to give details of the discussions.
Russia supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has backed rebels fighting against him. The two countries reached an agreement in September to create a demilitarsed zone in the Idlib region, the last major rebel stronghold.
Trump’s abrupt decision to pull troops out of Syria has upended American policy in the region. It will also effectively hand the fight against Islamic State in Syria to Turkey and set Ankara up to broaden its push against the Syrian Kurdish YPG.
Differences over Syria have long been a source of tension between the United States and Turkey. Washington has backed the YPG in the fight against Islamic State, but Ankara sees the militia as a terrorist organisation.
FLASHPOINT?
A rebel spokesman said on Monday Turkish-backed Syrian forces had reinforced the area around the town of Manbij, occupied by the Kurdish fighters, in preparation for the US withdrawal.
“Yesterday units from the (rebel) Syrian National Army headed toward the Manbij front and took preliminary positions (in preparation) for the battle,” said Major Youssef Hamoud, the spokesman for the National Army.
US forces are still in Manbij and the Turkish-backed fighters will not advance until they withdraw, Hamoud told Reuters.
In June, Ankara and Washington reached an agreement that would see the YPG ousted from the town, but Turkey has repeatedly blamed the United States for what it says has been a delay in that deal.
Erdogan said earlier this month that Turkish forces would enter the town unless the United States removed the Kurdish fighters.
Outgoing US Defense Secretary James Mattis has signed the order for the withdrawal of the US forces from Syria, the US Defense Department said on Monday.
The withdrawal is seen as possibly beginning within weeks.
“Americans have uttered numbers such as 30-60 days, 60-100 days. We will see about that,” Kalin said on Monday. “This will have more to do with the coordination of the withdrawal process in the field.”
Popular in World
-
National Christmas Tree goes dark, Trump fumes in US chaos
-
Tokyo stocks plunge in Christmas rout
-
Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll rises
-
Attack on government building in Afghan capital leaves 43 dead - official
-
Queen Elizabeth calls for Christmas calm in Brexit storm
-
US border wall no match for Mexican girl's Santa wish list
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.