Suicide attackers hit Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli
A Reuters witness saw smoke coming out of the building.
TRIPOLI - Suicide attackers hit the headquarters of Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, opening fire before blowing themselves up inside, a security source said.
An employee at the ministry said three people were killed and six wounded. The health ministry confirmed one dead and nine wounded.
The three attackers were suspected to be Islamic State militants, the security source, who requested not to be named, told Reuters. One was killed by the ministry’s guards and the two others blew themselves up, the source said.
Heavy smoke rose from the building which was surrounded by security forces as wounded people were rushed to hospital.
Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala was safe, a ministry employee said.
Popular in Africa
-
Nigeria resolves $8bn row with MTN
-
Powerful trio cast a shadow over Congo poll
-
Moroccan suspects in killing of Scandinavian women were acting alone - official
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles Zimbabwe & Mozambique
-
15 soldiers hurt in DRC plane accident
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.