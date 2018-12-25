Striking Zim doctors slam suspension of some members

On Monday, the authorities suspended more than 500 doctors for refusing to return to work.

HARARE - Striking doctors in Zimbabwe have slammed the government’s suspension of some of its members, saying the move is brutal.



The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has described the suspension of its members a regressive.

It says that as a result of the suspensions, middle level and senior doctors have withdrawn services in nine out of 10 provinces until their colleagues are reinstated.

The strike began 25 days ago; doctors want their working conditions improved and their salaries paid in real US dollars.

The suspension of the striking doctors is less drastic than the government’s decision to fire thousands of striking nurses eight months ago.

But for as long as this latest dispute remains unresolved, patients at state-run hospitals will continue to suffer.