Striking Zim doctors slam suspension of some members
On Monday, the authorities suspended more than 500 doctors for refusing to return to work.
HARARE - Striking doctors in Zimbabwe have slammed the government’s suspension of some of its members, saying the move is brutal.
On Monday, the authorities suspended more than 500 doctors for refusing to return to work.
The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has described the suspension of its members a regressive.
It says that as a result of the suspensions, middle level and senior doctors have withdrawn services in nine out of 10 provinces until their colleagues are reinstated.
The strike began 25 days ago; doctors want their working conditions improved and their salaries paid in real US dollars.
The suspension of the striking doctors is less drastic than the government’s decision to fire thousands of striking nurses eight months ago.
But for as long as this latest dispute remains unresolved, patients at state-run hospitals will continue to suffer.
Popular in Africa
-
Major police deployment in Sudan capital ahead of planned march
-
Nigeria resolves $8bn row with MTN
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Moroccan suspects in killing of Scandinavian women were acting alone - official
-
Suicide attackers hit Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli
-
15 soldiers hurt in DRC plane accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.