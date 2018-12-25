Search for 3 people missing at sea continues

The NSRI says a 14-year-old disappeared beneath the surf at Milnerton Lagoon beach at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - While many will be taking the day off this Christmas, authorities in the Western Cape say they will continue with search operations for three people who went missing at sea in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says a 14-year-old disappeared beneath the surf at Milnerton Lagoon beach at the weekend.

The NSRI says the teenager and his 16-year-old friend were swimming when he went missing after a wave washed over them.

On the same day, a father and his 10-year-old son and 16-year-old nephew were last seen fishing in a canoe in Beach View in Nelson Mandela Bay before their canoe capsized.

NSRI's Craig Lambinon says the teenager managed to swim to shore and ran home to raise the alarm.

“The police continue with the ongoing search operation and all efforts are continuing to try to find them.”