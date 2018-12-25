Santaco hails late former chair Vernon Billet as an astute leader
Santaco's Phillip Taaibosch says Billet battled cancer for a long period before it claimed his life.
CAPE TOWN - Condolences have continued to pour in for the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)’s former Western Cape chairman Vernon Billet following his untimely death last week.
Taaibosch has described him as having played an integral role in the governance and operation of the taxi industry in South Africa over the years.
He lauded Billet's strong leadership skills and describes his death as a great loss to the industry.
“Billet was an astute leader [and] could bring everyone together. I wouldn’t call him a negotiator but a problem solver. He could deal with a very difficult problem in a very easy way.”
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Transport Department has also sent its condolences to Billet's family.
