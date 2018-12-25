One killed, 9 injured in Rustenburg crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

One killed, 9 injured in Rustenburg crash

It is understood that the driver of a bakkie carrying the passengers lost control, causing the car to roll.

The scene of an accident near Rustenburg on 25 December 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
The scene of an accident near Rustenburg on 25 December 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
17 minutes ago

JOAHNNESBURG - One person has died and nine others left injured in a car crash in Rustenberg.

It is understood that the driver of a bakkie carrying the passengers lost control, causing the car to roll.

An infant had to be airlifted to hospital whilst the other patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.

Netcare's Nick Dollman: "One of the patients was found to be in a critical condition and due to the nature of the patient's injuries, the Netcare911 specialised helicopter air ambulance was called to airlift the patient to hospital. Seven other peole were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported to various hospitals. The events leading up the accident are unknown but will be investigated by the SAPS, who were on scene."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA