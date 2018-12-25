One killed, 9 injured in Rustenburg crash

It is understood that the driver of a bakkie carrying the passengers lost control, causing the car to roll.

JOAHNNESBURG - One person has died and nine others left injured in a car crash in Rustenberg.

An infant had to be airlifted to hospital whilst the other patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.

Netcare's Nick Dollman: "One of the patients was found to be in a critical condition and due to the nature of the patient's injuries, the Netcare911 specialised helicopter air ambulance was called to airlift the patient to hospital. Seven other peole were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported to various hospitals. The events leading up the accident are unknown but will be investigated by the SAPS, who were on scene."