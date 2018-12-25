Motorists urged to adhere to road rules as festive season road deaths increase

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Motorists urged to adhere to road rules as festive season road deaths increase

TETA launched a road safety campaign in all seven provinces on Monday.

A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied
A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) has urged motorists to take mandatory breaks and to adhere to the rules of the road this Christmas in order to avoid increasing the number of fatalities on the country's road.

The organisation launched a road safety campaign in seven provinces on Monday.

This comes in response to the high number of road fatalities this festive season with the Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announcing that close to 800 people have already lost their lives on the roads due to excessive speeding and drunk driving.

TETA says the campaign is aimed at creating awareness around road safety and will particularly target taxi drivers and operators due to the high number of travellers using their service during this time of the year.

Spokesperson Sabelo Mbuku said: “Part of the message is to ensure that the resting periods are adhered to by long-distance drivers. Fatigue does result in some of these roads accidents and also those that drink and drive, as well as the speeding. Those are the issues that are common in the accidents that we have witnessed.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA