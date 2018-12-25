Motorists urged to adhere to road rules as festive season road deaths increase

TETA launched a road safety campaign in all seven provinces on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) has urged motorists to take mandatory breaks and to adhere to the rules of the road this Christmas in order to avoid increasing the number of fatalities on the country's road.

The organisation launched a road safety campaign in seven provinces on Monday.

This comes in response to the high number of road fatalities this festive season with the Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announcing that close to 800 people have already lost their lives on the roads due to excessive speeding and drunk driving.

TETA says the campaign is aimed at creating awareness around road safety and will particularly target taxi drivers and operators due to the high number of travellers using their service during this time of the year.

Spokesperson Sabelo Mbuku said: “Part of the message is to ensure that the resting periods are adhered to by long-distance drivers. Fatigue does result in some of these roads accidents and also those that drink and drive, as well as the speeding. Those are the issues that are common in the accidents that we have witnessed.”