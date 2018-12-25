Mangaung municipality employee found dead in boot of car
JOHANNESBURG - A Mangaung metro municipality employee has been found dead in the boot of her car.
Seipati Lechoano's body was found in her office basement parking at the Bram Fischer building in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Lechoano was employed in the municipality's anti-fraud sub-directorate.
Following the discovery of Lechoano's body, the South African Police Service says that it cannot rule out the possibility that the basement parking was used as a place to dump her body.
A missing persons case and possible kidnapping were reported on 19 December, which prompted an investigation by Free State police.
The executive mayor of Mangaung Metro Municipality Olly Mlamleli has passed on her condolences to Lechoano's family.
Mlamleli says that she'll be meeting with the directorate responsible for the city's safety and security for more clarity regarding the details of the case.
