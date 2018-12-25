Man arrested in Sandringham for possession of cocaine

Queen warns of 'tribalism' in Christmas address
JMPD K9 discovered 110 grams of pure cocaine in the area worth an estimated value of R50,000.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a man in Sandringham for the possession and dealing of drugs.
The department's Wayne Minnaar: "The suspect had cocaine worth thousands of rands in his possession and has been detained at Sandringham Police Station for possession and dealing in drugs."
