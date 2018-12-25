Makgoba: '2019 will define new South Africa'
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba was speaking during a midnight Christmas Mass at the St George's Cathedral on Monday night in Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Anglican Church Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says that 2019 is a year that will define the new South Africa.
Makgoba was speaking during a midnight Christmas Mass at the St George's Cathedral on Monday night in Cape Town.
He says that the country should remain conscious about its social and economic issues.
Archbishop Makgoba started by saying that South Africans should remain vigilant and should not be captured by those in power.
Makgboa says that the country needs to trust itself and to adhere to its the national values.
He took the homily to also pray for the Democratic Republic of Congo where elections were delayed by a week after they were meant to have taken place at the weekend.
Archbishop Makgoba has called on the country to pray for the first peaceful elections in the DRC since its independence nearly 60 years ago.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] ‘Christmas is like a thunderstorm’ - Jacob Zuma’s festive message
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Emfuleni municipality still without mayor after Khawe resignation
-
Search for 3 people missing at sea continues
-
Kimberley police nab 40 suspects in crackdown
-
Western Cape welcomes 58 Christmas babies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.