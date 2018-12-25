Makgoba: '2019 will define new South Africa'

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba was speaking during a midnight Christmas Mass at the St George's Cathedral on Monday night in Cape Town.

Makgoba was speaking during a midnight Christmas Mass at the St George's Cathedral on Monday night in Cape Town.

He says that the country should remain conscious about its social and economic issues.

Archbishop Makgoba started by saying that South Africans should remain vigilant and should not be captured by those in power.

Makgboa says that the country needs to trust itself and to adhere to its the national values.

He took the homily to also pray for the Democratic Republic of Congo where elections were delayed by a week after they were meant to have taken place at the weekend.

Archbishop Makgoba has called on the country to pray for the first peaceful elections in the DRC since its independence nearly 60 years ago.