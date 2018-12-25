Kimberley police nab 40 suspects in crackdown

They were detained for crimes including murder, rape, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and drug possession.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Kimberley and surrounding areas have made several arrests as part of safer festive season operations.

Almost 40 wanted suspects have been apprehended during a crackdown on Monday.

The police's Serrgio Kock says that in a separate incident, police found a box containing drugs that were hidden inside a taxi travelling from Johannesburg to Kimberley.

"This was a great success but there was also a separate success with the SAPS provincial border policing unit seizing khat at the Indian tent in Kimberley. The members stopped a vehicle and searched it and then khat worth approximately R16,700. There were 334 khat plants inside this box."