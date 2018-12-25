Popular Topics
JMPD hold 28 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol

Officials set up the roadblock on the M1 South on Monday night at the Booysens Road offramp.

9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least 28 people have been arrested for drunken driving during a roadblock held by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Officials set up the roadblock on the M1 South on Monday night at the Booysens Road offramp.

The highest reading recorded was more than 8 times over the legal limit.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar: "JMPD held a massive roadblock on the M1 South at Booysens offramp. The focus was on drunk driving. There were 28 drivers arrested and they were all taken to the Alcohol Evidence Centre and then they were taken to the Booysens Police Station where they were detained."

