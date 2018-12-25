Holidaymakers urged stay hydrated in heatwave conditions
Temperatures have peaked at more than 33 degrees Celsius in certain parts of the country and are expected to continue until Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services have urged the public to remain hydrated and avoid direct sunlight as heatwave conditions persist across the country.
As holidaymakers spend time at beaches and pools, there's a higher chance of suffering from heatstroke.
Netcare's Nick Dollman says that if a person suffers from a heatstroke, they should move to a shaded area and consume fluids to rehydrate themselves.
"Dehydration occurs a lot faster in young people than in an adult. Certain things you need to watch out for is a dry mouth, dry skin in a very sweaty or hot environment."
