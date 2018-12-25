Former Gauteng MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu dies

While details are still sketchy, it’s understood Mosunkutu had been battling ill health for some time now and had suffered a stroke back in July.

JOHANNESBURG – Senior African National Congress (ANC) official and former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu has died.

While details are still sketchy, it’s understood Mosunkutu had been battling ill health for some time now and had suffered a stroke back in July.

The former MEC had also been receiving treatment for physiotherapy at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

Mosunkutu resigned from the provincial legislature in 2011 after more than a decade as a member of the executive in various portfolios.

More to follow.