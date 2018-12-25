Emfuleni municipality still without mayor after Khawe resignation

Jacob Khawe resigned earlier this month to take up a full-time position as the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial secretary.

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Local Municipality is still to appoint a new mayor following the resignation of embattled former leader Jacob Khawe.

According to the Local Government Municipal Act, a new mayor has to be appointed within 21 days of the position being left vacant.

The party says it will push for the new appointment in the next council sitting, which will held in the second week of January, past the 21-day window period.

MMC for Finance Robert Thema currently holds the post as the acting mayor of Emfuleni.

The ANC's Tasneem Motara: "At the very first council meeting that process will take place, the taking of his resignation and then the election of the new mayor."