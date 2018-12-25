Emfuleni municipality still without mayor after Khawe resignation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Emfuleni municipality still without mayor after Khawe resignation

Jacob Khawe resigned earlier this month to take up a full-time position as the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial secretary.

FILE: Former Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe (centre). Picture: Emfuleni Municipality/Flickr
FILE: Former Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe (centre). Picture: Emfuleni Municipality/Flickr
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Local Municipality is still to appoint a new mayor following the resignation of embattled former leader Jacob Khawe.

Khawe resigned earlier this month to take up a full-time position as the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial secretary.

According to the Local Government Municipal Act, a new mayor has to be appointed within 21 days of the position being left vacant.

The party says it will push for the new appointment in the next council sitting, which will held in the second week of January, past the 21-day window period.

MMC for Finance Robert Thema currently holds the post as the acting mayor of Emfuleni.

The ANC's Tasneem Motara: "At the very first council meeting that process will take place, the taking of his resignation and then the election of the new mayor."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA