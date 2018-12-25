Cope sends condolences on passing of ANC's Khabisi Mosunkutu

Mosunkutu passed away on Monday night at his home after battling ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has conveyed its condolences to the family of late senior ANC official and former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.

He passed away on Monday night at his home after battling ill health.

The party says that the removal of the late Mosunkutu from the provincial executive by the then premier Nomvula Mokonyane was very unfortunate.

Mosonkutu served in the military wing of Umkhonto we Sizwe and was a founding member of Cosatu.

He served in various roles including as MEC of Community Safety before he was removed by Mokonyane.

Cope's Dennis Bloem says they knew that Mosunkutu was very committed and dedicated to his work.

"That is part and parcel of this infighting in the ANC that has seen many of our loyal leaders being sidelined by greedy, selfish leaders."