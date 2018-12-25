Cope sends condolences on passing of ANC's Khabisi Mosunkutu
Mosunkutu passed away on Monday night at his home after battling ill health.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has conveyed its condolences to the family of late senior ANC official and former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.
He passed away on Monday night at his home after battling ill health.
The party says that the removal of the late Mosunkutu from the provincial executive by the then premier Nomvula Mokonyane was very unfortunate.
Mosonkutu served in the military wing of Umkhonto we Sizwe and was a founding member of Cosatu.
He served in various roles including as MEC of Community Safety before he was removed by Mokonyane.
Cope's Dennis Bloem says they knew that Mosunkutu was very committed and dedicated to his work.
"That is part and parcel of this infighting in the ANC that has seen many of our loyal leaders being sidelined by greedy, selfish leaders."
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Cope: Find, prosecute driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Mabuza
-
Former Gauteng MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu dies
-
ANC Gauteng pays tribute to Khabisi Mosunkutu
-
Emfuleni municipality still without mayor after Khawe resignation
-
DA calls on Mboweni to carefully verify R21bn SAA loan from consortium
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.