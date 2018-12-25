Christmas babies: Boys outnumber girls in Western Cape
The number of Christmas births at the Western Cape's public hospitals has now increased to 76.
CAPE TOWN - The number of Christmas births at the Western Cape's public hospitals has now increased to 76.
The first baby, a little boy, was born eight minutes after midnight at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital in Cape Town.
The majority of the babies born at these facilities on Tuesday so far are boys.
The Western Cape Health Department's Maret Lesch has congratulated all the parents on the new arrivals on Christmas Day.
"There were 51 boys and 25 girls. The first three Christmas babies were born in quick succession. The first, a baby boy, was born at 12:08am at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital. The second baby, a girl born at 12:09am, was also born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital."
Popular in Local
-
Mangaung municipality employee found dead in boot of car
-
One killed, 9 injured in Rustenburg crash
-
JMPD hold 28 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol
-
[WATCH] ‘Christmas is like a thunderstorm’ - Jacob Zuma’s festive message
-
Makgoba: '2019 will define new South Africa'
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.