Christmas babies: Boys outnumber girls in Western Cape

The number of Christmas births at the Western Cape's public hospitals has now increased to 76.

CAPE TOWN - The number of Christmas births at the Western Cape's public hospitals has now increased to 76.

The first baby, a little boy, was born eight minutes after midnight at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital in Cape Town.

The majority of the babies born at these facilities on Tuesday so far are boys.

The Western Cape Health Department's Maret Lesch has congratulated all the parents on the new arrivals on Christmas Day.

"There were 51 boys and 25 girls. The first three Christmas babies were born in quick succession. The first, a baby boy, was born at 12:08am at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital. The second baby, a girl born at 12:09am, was also born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital."