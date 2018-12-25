Archbishop Makgoba condemns levels of violence in SA

Makgoba was speaking his Christmas sermon at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Monday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has condemned the levels of violence in the country, warning that South Africa will not move forward “until we are also liberated from our instinct to solve problems through violence.”

“We are a nation that has grown up believing that outcomes are achieved only through violence. Our leaders, whether in government, business, organised labour, education and politics, have a significant responsibility to provide the moral leadership to redefine how we disagree, how we find consensus and create the society that we all strive for.

“But the solution lies ultimately in our own hands. The historical context of the interrelationship between protest and violence does not justify this psyche and behaviour. We will not be able to say that the quality of life for ordinary South Africans has been improved by our liberation from oppression until we are also liberated from our instinct to solve problems through violence, whether in schools, in workplaces or in political campaigning. “

He spoke out against the spike in violence at schools.

“We have seen shocking videos of learners attacking their teachers. In one school in Gauteng, a learner pulled a gun and threatened to shoot a teacher. In North West, another learner allegedly stabbed a teacher to death in a classroom, it can’t be on.”

Makgoba has also welcomed the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year in Parliament following the resignation of Jacob Zuma in February.

“We welcome the changes in government since last Christmas when I called for the replacement of the president at the time. We welcome those steps taken to clean up government and to root out corruption in the public and private sectors.

“But how far will good, clean government take us when people are being killed on picket lines, stabbed in our schools, beaten up in service delivery protests and assassinated in disputes over who will hold public office?”