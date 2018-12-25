Popular Topics
ANC Gauteng pays tribute to Khabisi Mosunkutu

The party's senior official passed away on Monday night at his home after battling diabetes and hypertension.

FILE: Khabisi Mosunkutu. Picture: EWN
FILE: Khabisi Mosunkutu. Picture: EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has passed its condolences to the family of former provincial transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.

The party's senior official passed away on Monday night at his home after battling diabetes and hypertension.

Mosunkutu (69) suffered a stroke back in July and had been receiving treatment for physiotherapy at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

He served in the military wing of Umkhonto we Sizwe and as a founding member of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, and also as MEC of community safety.

He resigned from the provincial legislature back in 2011 after more than a decade as a member of the executive in various portfolios.

“Amongst the many roles cadre Mosunkutu went on to play in the Gauteng Provincial Government, post-apartheid, he will be remembered for his firm-handedness when dealing with the taxi violence while he was MEC for Transport.

“It was his no-nonsense approach that saw him bringing stability into the troubled industry. He was previously a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and also served as MEC in various portfolios of Community Safety, Transport and Agriculture, Conservation and Environment.

“His passing could not have come at a worse time. It comes at a period where many a family are gathered together to reflect on the year that has been and to send each other messages of goodwill. The timing has only served to deepen the pain we feel at this great loss.”

Timeline

