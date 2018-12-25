2 more road fatalities confirmed in WC on Christmas Day

Both accidents occured on the N2 highway.

CAPE TOWN - As the province battles to reduce the spiraling death toll on the roads, authorities have confirmed that there have been two fatalities on the Western Cape's roads on Christmas morning.

Both accidents occurred on the N2 highway.

In the first incident, two cars collided on the N2 highway near George.

It is understood that one of the drivers died in this crash.

In a second accident mere hours later, a car overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the N2 highway near Heidelberg.

Two passengers were injured in this crash while the driver's wounds were fatal.

Meanwhile, a speedster has been nabbed near Beaufort West.

Officers say that the man was caught driving at 175km/h in a 120km/h zone.

He's since been taken to the Beaufort West Police Station.

Another motorist has been taken into custody for driving 214km/h near Laingsburg.