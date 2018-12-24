Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'

The former president took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he will be appealing the ruling which says the state should not be liable for his legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma argues that many leaders in high positions during apartheid were charged and that the state paid for their cases.

Zuma says that for this reason he has instructed his lawyers to appeal the ruling by the High Court in Pretoria on his legal costs.

Zuma says that while he respects the ruling by the court, sometimes evidence presented in a case needs to be looked at again.

"As well as be consistent with regards to judgments that have been taken before about the same cases. You can't have them contradicting each other. I just thought I should make those comments."

He says it is not clear how he, as someone who fought for South Africa’s democracy, is being made to pay for his legal fees.

"Some of whom killed my comrades, they were charged and there were quite a number of them. The state paid for their cases, not just small amounts, very huge amounts, paid by this very democratic state."

It is estimated that Zuma may have to cough up between R15 million and R32 million for legal bills dating back to 2005.