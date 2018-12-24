Zille must be properly investigated, says WC ANC
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week announced she had found that the Western Cape premier had violated the Constitution by exposing herself to potential conflict of interest.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says there's no way a State of the Province Address can be held in February next year if Premier Helen Zille is not hauled before the provincial legislature before then.
Briefing the media in Cape Town over the weekend, the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa called for the premier to vacate her office or be fired.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week announced she had found that the Western Cape premier had violated the Constitution by exposing herself to potential conflict of interest. It involves the loan of computer tablets to Zille's son, who was volunteering as a maths tutor in Khayelitsha.
The complaint was laid by the ANC, who said that the premier had allowed her son access to the tablets, which belonged to the provincial Education Department. The tablets allowed him to run a series of workshops in schools.
The ANC in the Western Cape says it won't back down until it sees consequences for Premier Helen Zille and her violation of the Constitution.
Magaxa says that Western Cape Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez must act as instructed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who wants Fernandez to take steps to hold the premier to account within 30 days of her seeing the report.
"There cannot be a SoPA without Zille being hauled before the legislature. We want Zille to be properly investigated and discussed in a special sitting of the legislature."
Zille's final State of the Province Address for the term is scheduled for mid-February.
The premier has rejected Mkhwebane's finding that she violated the Executive Members' ethics code and has indicated she'll take the report on review.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Zuma’s MP nomination: ‘Is ANC in touch with reality?’
-
ANC WC: Zille must vacate her office or be fired
-
[WATCH] Zuma takes to Twitter to announce he'll appeal legal costs ruling
-
Analyst: 'It doesn't make sense' for Zuma to leave ex-presidency to become an MP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.