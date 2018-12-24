Zille must be properly investigated, says WC ANC

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week announced she had found that the Western Cape premier had violated the Constitution by exposing herself to potential conflict of interest.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says there's no way a State of the Province Address can be held in February next year if Premier Helen Zille is not hauled before the provincial legislature before then.

Briefing the media in Cape Town over the weekend, the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa called for the premier to vacate her office or be fired.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week announced she had found that the Western Cape premier had violated the Constitution by exposing herself to potential conflict of interest. It involves the loan of computer tablets to Zille's son, who was volunteering as a maths tutor in Khayelitsha.

The complaint was laid by the ANC, who said that the premier had allowed her son access to the tablets, which belonged to the provincial Education Department. The tablets allowed him to run a series of workshops in schools.

The ANC in the Western Cape says it won't back down until it sees consequences for Premier Helen Zille and her violation of the Constitution.

Magaxa says that Western Cape Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez must act as instructed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who wants Fernandez to take steps to hold the premier to account within 30 days of her seeing the report.

"There cannot be a SoPA without Zille being hauled before the legislature. We want Zille to be properly investigated and discussed in a special sitting of the legislature."

Zille's final State of the Province Address for the term is scheduled for mid-February.

The premier has rejected Mkhwebane's finding that she violated the Executive Members' ethics code and has indicated she'll take the report on review.