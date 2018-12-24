Popular Topics
Woman accused of witchcraft burnt to death in EC

Noxhamla Landa was attacked after she was accused of being a witch by community members who subsequently set her alight at home on Sunday night.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 75-year-old woman has been burnt to death in the village of Emaxesibeni in the Eastern Cape.

Noxhamla Landa was attacked after she was accused of being a witch by community members who subsequently set her alight at home on Sunday night.

This comes less than a week after two sisters Nothethisa Ntshamba and Ntombi Ndlanya were also accused of witchcraft and burnt to death in the same region.

Alfred Nzo Municipality has condemned the actions and called on the police to arrest the perpetrators.

Municipal spokesperson Lububabalo Majenge said: “We ask communities across the district to remain proactive and prevent such incidents from happening again. Whenever there is some sort of disagreement or people accusing one another of such incidents, they must sit together and try to resolve the issue. They must call the municipality; they must call the South African Police Service.”

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the killing.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

