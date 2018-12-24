Two wounded as car bomb, gunfire rock Afghan ministry
Nasrat Rahimi said several gunmen had taken up positions in a nearby government building after the blast and were exchanging gunfire with security forces.
KABUL - A suicide bomber blew up a car packed with explosives outside Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works on Monday, with gunfire then breaking out, an interior ministry official said.
Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesperson, said several gunmen had taken up positions in a nearby government building after the blast and were exchanging gunfire with security forces.
At least two people were wounded in the clashes, said Wahid Majroh, a spokesperson for the ministry of public works.
An official working in another government building told Reuters that employees had locked themselves in their offices after hearing the explosions and gunfire.
