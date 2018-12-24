Two Western Cape motorists arrested for speeding on N1
The Karoo section of the N1 has been a prolific contributor to a sharp rise in road deaths this festive season.
CAPE TOWN - Two motorists have been arrested for speeding on one of Western Cape's most dangerous roads, the N1, between Laingsburg and Beaufort West.
A 51-year-old man was caught driving 169 kilometres per hours, and is being detained at the Laingsburg police station.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says a second speedster has also been arrested in Beaufort West.
“We arrested a 32-year-old man with his BMW in Beaufort West for doing 168 kilometres per hour in a 120 zone. The accused was charged for reckless and negligence in driving and also the fact that he exceeded the dispute limit.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
