Two Western Cape motorists arrested for speeding on N1

The Karoo section of the N1 has been a prolific contributor to a sharp rise in road deaths this festive season.

CAPE TOWN - Two motorists have been arrested for speeding on one of Western Cape's most dangerous roads, the N1, between Laingsburg and Beaufort West.

A 51-year-old man was caught driving 169 kilometres per hours, and is being detained at the Laingsburg police station.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says a second speedster has also been arrested in Beaufort West.

“We arrested a 32-year-old man with his BMW in Beaufort West for doing 168 kilometres per hour in a 120 zone. The accused was charged for reckless and negligence in driving and also the fact that he exceeded the dispute limit.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)