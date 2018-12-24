Transport Education Training Authority launches campaign targeting taxis

The RTMC is also looking at re-testing drivers every five years whenever they go to renew their licences as a measure to curb the high number of fatalities on the roads.

CAPE TOWN - As the country witnesses a spike in the festive season road deaths, the Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) has launched an awareness campaign targeting taxis.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande last week revealed there have been more than 760 deaths on the country's roads since the beginning of the month.

The Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RTMC) is also looking at re-testing drivers every five years whenever they go to renew their licences as a measure to curb the high number of fatalities on the road.

TETA spokesperson Sabelo Mbuku said: “Most people are using taxis to travel from one end to the other. But, if you look at Gauteng, a lot of people driving to different provinces. In the Western Cape, a lot of people are moving out of the province. So, we need to target roads which are affected the most.”

At the same time, RTMC says traffic volumes are expected to increase on roads leading to borders as many try to make it home in time for Christmas.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says they expect a last-minute rush towards Beitbridge, Lebombo and other borders.

“The roads are exceptionally quiet, except for the roads leading to the border posts on the N4 towards Lebombo, Beitbridge, Lesotho and Maseru border gates.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)