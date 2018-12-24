Teenage boy killed, girl (10) wounded in Bishop Lavis shooting

A teenage boy has been killed and a 10-year-old girl has been wounded in a shooting in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town

The incident occurred on Sunday night.

“A 10-year-old girl was shot in the left ankle and a 16 year-old-boy was fatally wounded. We’ve opened an attempted murder case for further investigation,” says police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

On Monday morning, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the same area.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)