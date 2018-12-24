Search continues for 3 people missing at sea

The National Sea Rescue Institute says a 14-year-old boy disappeared beneath the surf at Milnerton Lagoon beach on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are continuing search operations for three people who went missing at sea in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

According to NSRI, the teenage boy and his 16-year-old friend were swimming in the surf when he went missing after a wave washed over them.

On the same day, a father and his 10-year-old son disappeared when their canoe capsized at Beach View in Port Elizabeth.

They were fishing with the man’s 16-year-old nephew, who swam to shore and ran home to raise the alarm.

“Police are continuing an ongoing search operation near Port Elizabeth, where a father and son went missing after their canoe capsized. They’ve been missing, now, for two days,” adds Lambinon.