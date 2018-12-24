SAPS urges social media users not to share fake news on Khehla Sitole

Authorities have condemned the utterances, saying that they are clearly aimed at portraying the national commissioner in a bad light.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAP) has urged social media users to refrain from sharing a fake news story attributed to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

The fake story that has been circulating on social media this week quotes Sitole as saying that "white people brought crime to South Africa" among a list of comments.

Authorities have condemned the utterances, saying that they are clearly aimed at portraying the national commissioner in a bad light.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says the comments undermine the excellent collaboration between the SAPS and communities in the fight against crime.

"Users of social media we want to urge you to carefully consider the truthfulness of the information before you decide to share it with any other social media platforms. SAPS calls on all who have published, seen or received these false news articles to ignore and to refrain from disseminating this false information."