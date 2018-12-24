Santaco mourns death of former chair Vernon Billet

Santaco's Phillip Taaibosch says Billet, who died last week, had been battling cancer.

CAPE TOWN - The South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) says the death of its former Western Cape chairperson, Vernon Billet, is a great loss.

Santaco's Phillip Taaibosch says Billet, who died last week, had been battling cancer.

Taaibosch has described the deceased as having played an integral part in the taxi industry in South Africa over the years.

“He’s been living with cancer for quite some time. [He] was a very strong leader. Billet was one of the leaders who were there in bringing the taxi industry together when there were a lot of factions in the Western Cape.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Transport Department has also sent its condolences to Billet's family.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)