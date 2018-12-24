SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly tsunami

The tsunami struck the islands of Java and Sumatra over the weekend and has so far killed 281 people.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has sent its condolences to the government and citizens of Indonesia following a deadly tsunami.

The tsunami struck the islands of Java and Sumatra over the weekend and has so far killed 281 people. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says there are no South Africans who have been affected by the tsunami.

Authorities say the tsunami was triggered by volcanic activity which then caused massive waves.

The South African embassy in Jakarta is in contact with authorities and no South African casualties have been reported.

“The government and people of South Africa wish to extend its sincere condolences to the government and people of Indonesia following a tsunami that struck the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Saturday, 22 December 2018.

“The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period and the South African Government extends its sympathy to those families who have lost their loved ones,” Dirco said in a statement.

A Red Cross worker in Indonesia has described the tsunami in the island nation as devastating.

Oria Ariani says they are still searching for survivors and assisting those who have been displaced.

“Our focus is on search and rescue to find any survivors. Hopefully, we will find other survivors and we are also doing the medical health assistance to the communities living in shelters.”

