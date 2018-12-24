SA backs UN resolution on Myanmar human rights violation
South Africa’s about-face follows the criticism it drew earlier in the session for abstaining on a vote condemning human rights violations in Myanmar.
PRETORIA - South Africa has voted for a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution on the human rights situation in Myanmar.
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu calls this a new dawn in South African foreign policy and a return to its founding principles of standing against human rights violations.
South Africa’s about-face follows the criticism it drew earlier in the session for abstaining on a vote condemning human rights violations in Myanmar.
Sisulu says South Africa's support for the resolution is in line with its new way of approaching resolutions in all multilateral bodies.
All resolutions on country-specific situations will be assessed with different stakeholders involved.
Sisulu says she’ll hold a seminar with diplomats early next year to discuss the UN Security Council programme and South Africa's obligations within the UN system.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Dirco, Transport Minister sends condolences to family of late Joseph Mabuza
-
[LISTEN] Consortium of investors offer SAA R21bn loan for 51% stake
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly tsunami
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.