Relief aid continues to pour in following Talana hostel fire

JOHANNESBURG - The Mopani District Municipality says it will do all it can to help those affected by the hostel fire in Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The fire broke out at Talana hostel on Saturday and claimed the lives of three people including a two-year-old child.

Municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva says they have provided aid to at least 30 people affected by the fire.

“We activated the South Africa Social Security Agency and other stakeholders who came on board in terms of ensuring that they partner with us as we are giving a form of relief to the victims of the fire. We have given them matresses, food parcels and provided additional tents.”

