Relief aid continues to pour in following Talana hostel fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Relief aid continues to pour in following Talana hostel fire

The fire broke out at Talana hostel on Saturday and claimed the lives of three people, including a two-year-old child.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Mopani District Municipality says it will do all it can to help those affected by the hostel fire in Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The fire broke out at Talana hostel on Saturday and claimed the lives of three people including a two-year-old child.

Municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva says they have provided aid to at least 30 people affected by the fire.

“We activated the South Africa Social Security Agency and other stakeholders who came on board in terms of ensuring that they partner with us as we are giving a form of relief to the victims of the fire. We have given them matresses, food parcels and provided additional tents.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA