Rand firms as US political uncertainty weighs on dollar
The rand, along with fellow emerging currencies, was hit by a wave of selling going into the weekend with investors squaring positions and looking to offload risk holdings.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand gained early on Monday in low-volume trade ahead of a holiday-shortened week, as political instability in the United States curbed the dollar’s recent surge.
At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.21% firmer at R14.6000 per dollar, compared to a close of R14.6300 on Friday in New York.
In early trade, the dollar index was down 0.18%.
The rand, along with fellow emerging currencies, was hit by a wave of selling going into the weekend with investors squaring positions and looking to offload risk holdings.
But by Monday risk demand was revived by developments in Washington, with investors fretting over a government shutdown that could continue into January and a report that President Donald Trump has discussed the possibility of firing the head of the central bank.
“A potential US government shut down, President Trump threatening to fire the Chairman of the Federal Reserve and US politics in general are adding some pressure to the dollar, assisting the rand in a slight rebound following a rather messy Friday,” said Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions.
Bonds were weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper up 4 basis points at 9.04%.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom head of nuclear energy among 9 axed execs
-
Eskom: 'Job cuts only limited to executive management'
-
Eskom says it hasn't neglected necessary skills in retrenchment process
-
‘Kill your foster parents’: Amazon’s Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment
-
Eskom says coal supply improving, no holiday load shedding
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.