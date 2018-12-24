Popular Topics
Plattekloof shooting suspects set to appear in court

Eight men are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with a brazen broad daylight shooting on the N1 last week.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eight men are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with a brazen shooting in broad daylight on the N1 last week.

A man was shot dead and two others were wounded.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Police say that the eight suspects are due to appear in the Parow Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder and murder.

Swift action by the police's Anti-gang Unit resulted in the group being tracked down in an informal settlement near the airport.

One of the suspects is a police officer.

A vehicle with spent cartridges was also seized.

Anthony Simons was shot dead in the attack on the Plattekloof off-ramp.

The shooting is believed to have been gang-related.

