One of WC's most wanted gangsters expected to appear in court

The 26-year-old man's been on the run for months but was finally nabbed by the police's Anti-gang Unit over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - One of the Western Cape's most wanted alleged gangsters is expected to appear in court today.

The 26-year-old man's been on the run for months but was finally nabbed by the police's Anti-gang Unit over the weekend.

He was taken in in connection with a series of violent crimes some of them dating back a year.

He can't be named until he appears in court.

Police say the suspect, considered to be dangerous, has already been linked to 9 murders, 12 attempted murders, assault, housebreaking and the possession of firearms and ammunition.

More charges could be added as additional dockets are yet to be analysed.

It's alleged the man terrorised communities including Lavender Hill and Steenberg, where he attacked other gang members, as well as ordinary citizens.

Police say shooting incidents in the Lavender Hill area have subsided somewhat since the suspect has been on the run.

It's not yet known which Cape Town gang he is affiliated to.