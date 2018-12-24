NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning

The NSRI says the spring tide started taking effect on Saturday and will last till 26 December.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is warning beachgoers of the full moon spring tide over the next few days.

The NSRI says the spring tide started taking effect on Saturday and will last till 26 December.

A spring tide brings a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide.

CEO Cleeve Robertson says the seas have been moderate over the weekend, however, there have been fatal drownings: “We’ve been lucky. Unfortunately, there have been drownings and rip tides along the coast. Where there is a greater movement of water during the spring tide, the rip current is stronger.”

The NSRI is encouraging beachgoers to listen to lifeguards and to swim within the safe demarcated swimming zones.

“Parent supervision is the key issue. Parents need to know where their children are, especially if they go near the water. Parents are sometimes distracted either by alcohol or cellphones. So, people need to focus less on their cellphones and more on their children,” says Robertson.