NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning
The NSRI says the spring tide started taking effect on Saturday and will last till 26 December.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is warning beachgoers of the full moon spring tide over the next few days.
The NSRI says the spring tide started taking effect on Saturday and will last till 26 December.
A spring tide brings a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide.
CEO Cleeve Robertson says the seas have been moderate over the weekend, however, there have been fatal drownings: “We’ve been lucky. Unfortunately, there have been drownings and rip tides along the coast. Where there is a greater movement of water during the spring tide, the rip current is stronger.”
The NSRI is encouraging beachgoers to listen to lifeguards and to swim within the safe demarcated swimming zones.
“Parent supervision is the key issue. Parents need to know where their children are, especially if they go near the water. Parents are sometimes distracted either by alcohol or cellphones. So, people need to focus less on their cellphones and more on their children,” says Robertson.
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Dirco, Transport Minister sends condolences to family of late Joseph Mabuza
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly tsunami
-
[LISTEN] Consortium of investors offer SAA R21bn loan for 51% stake
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.