NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

NSRI issues full moon spring tide warning

The NSRI says the spring tide started taking effect on Saturday and will last till 26 December.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is warning beachgoers of the full moon spring tide over the next few days.

The NSRI says the spring tide started taking effect on Saturday and will last till 26 December.

A spring tide brings a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide.

CEO Cleeve Robertson says the seas have been moderate over the weekend, however, there have been fatal drownings: “We’ve been lucky. Unfortunately, there have been drownings and rip tides along the coast. Where there is a greater movement of water during the spring tide, the rip current is stronger.”

The NSRI is encouraging beachgoers to listen to lifeguards and to swim within the safe demarcated swimming zones.

“Parent supervision is the key issue. Parents need to know where their children are, especially if they go near the water. Parents are sometimes distracted either by alcohol or cellphones. So, people need to focus less on their cellphones and more on their children,” says Robertson.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA