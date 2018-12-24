Not enough vehicles making use of free vehicle checks, says City of CT
The city launched Operation Exodus at the start of the festive season which offers free vehicle checks to long distance drivers.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says not enough vehicles have made use of its free vehicle checks.
The city launched Operation Exodus at the start of the festive season. This operation offers free vehicle checks to long distance drivers.
The programme is aimed at long distance public transport operators.
Mayco member JP Smith says vehicles that have been checked will have a sticker on the window.
"If they haven't been tested in Cape Town and don't have the sticker on the window, they're likely to be tested on the side of the road and that's more inconvenient for the passengers."
This programme seeks to diminish fatalities caused by "avoidable" motor vehicle accidents.
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
RTMC's proposed review of driving laws a recipe for disaster, says JPSA
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Eskom head of nuclear energy among 9 axed execs
-
Another heatwave expected to hit Gauteng this week
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.