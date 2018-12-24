Not enough vehicles making use of free vehicle checks, says City of CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Not enough vehicles making use of free vehicle checks, says City of CT

The city launched Operation Exodus at the start of the festive season which offers free vehicle checks to long distance drivers.

Traffic officials check long distance vehicles. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
Traffic officials check long distance vehicles. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says not enough vehicles have made use of its free vehicle checks.

The city launched Operation Exodus at the start of the festive season. This operation offers free vehicle checks to long distance drivers.

The programme is aimed at long distance public transport operators.

Mayco member JP Smith says vehicles that have been checked will have a sticker on the window.

"If they haven't been tested in Cape Town and don't have the sticker on the window, they're likely to be tested on the side of the road and that's more inconvenient for the passengers."

This programme seeks to diminish fatalities caused by "avoidable" motor vehicle accidents.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA