Not enough vehicles making use of free vehicle checks, says City of CT

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says not enough vehicles have made use of its free vehicle checks.

The city launched Operation Exodus at the start of the festive season. This operation offers free vehicle checks to long distance drivers.

The programme is aimed at long distance public transport operators.

Mayco member JP Smith says vehicles that have been checked will have a sticker on the window.

"If they haven't been tested in Cape Town and don't have the sticker on the window, they're likely to be tested on the side of the road and that's more inconvenient for the passengers."

This programme seeks to diminish fatalities caused by "avoidable" motor vehicle accidents.