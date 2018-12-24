Popular Topics
Nine days on, still no sign of missing Linathi Titshala

Titshala disappeared on 16 December. Community members and authorities have been searching for her for the past nine days.

Nine-year-old missing Linathi Titshala. Picture: Missing Persons Pink Lady Organisation/Facebook
Nine-year-old missing Linathi Titshala. Picture: Missing Persons Pink Lady Organisation/Facebook
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The community of Delft in Cape Town is still searching for a missing nine-year-old girl, almost 10 days after she was last seen.

Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December. Community members and authorities have been searching for her for the past nine days.

She was last seen making her way to her mother's home from her grandmother’s house, just a short distance away.

The Delft Community Policing Forum’s Susan Jantjies is part of a group of residents who’ve been searching every day for little Titshala.

Nine days on and they have no clues and no sign of the child.

But Jantjies says they remain hopeful: “We’re not losing hope. We pray that we find her alive.”

The group has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that would assist them in tracking down the child.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

