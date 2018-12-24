Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC distraught after spokesperson dies in accident
Mpumalanga's Community Safety MEC Pat Ngomana has sent his condolences to the family of department spokesperson Joseph Mabuza who was killed in a road crash on Sunday.
The accident, which involved a bakkie and a motorbike, occurred on the N4 toll road.
Mabuza was travelling from Komatipoort to Nelspruit on a work assignment.
The MEC has described Mabuza as a champion of road safety.
Ngomane was with Mabuza hours before his passing.
Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi: "He has been with government for over a decade and he has been with the department since 2008. The distraught MEC, who was with Mr Mabuza just hours before the incident occurred, has already sent his condolences to the family."
